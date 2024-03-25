China rolls out welcome mat for US CEOs as it nods to its economic problems
SummaryPremier Li Qiang acknowledged foreign executives’ concerns as Beijing staged its annual business forum attended by the top executives of Apple, Qualcomm and Micron.
BEIJING—In an annual rite of spring, China this week has been pitching American and other Western corporate executives on the country’s prospects. The difference this year: a franker-than-usual recognition of the mounting concerns around China’s economy, from more senior-than-usual officials.