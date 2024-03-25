China rolls out welcome mat for US CEOs as it nods to its economic problems

BEIJING—In an annual rite of spring, China this week has been pitching American and other Western corporate executives on the country’s prospects. The difference this year: a franker-than-usual recognition of the mounting concerns around China’s economy, from more senior-than-usual officials.

On Sunday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivered a keynote speech before the top executives of Apple, McKinsey, Qualcomm and other multinationals at the China Development Forum, a government-sponsored economic and business forum held each March in the Chinese capital.

The presence this year of Li, China’s No. 2 official and the highest-ranking leader to address the forum since it started in 2000, hinted at the elevated stakes for the world’s second-largest economy, which has seen growth slow, foreign investment decline and fears grow around the security environment.

Li, as expected, touted the country’s massive market and its long-term growth prospects in his address. What was more surprising was his acknowledgment of many of the fears that have kept foreign executives on the sidelines: mounting risks that China faces in the real-estate sector and with local-government debt.

The forum is set to be followed by an audience later this week with Xi Jinping, The Wall Street Journal has reported—a rare opportunity for top American executives to hear directly from Li’s boss, the country’s most-powerful leader in a generation.

The question now for many of the executives is whether these gestures will amount to much beyond keynote speeches in conference halls. Li, while directly addressing some of the items on the foreign business community’s mind, was quick to add that China would tackle the challenges, without offering many new details. He also didn’t touch directly upon security concerns, or fears of China’s overcapacity, both of which have become central preoccupations for many foreign businesses.

Even so, the engagement reflects China’s keen desire to snap foreign companies out of their investment deep freeze. Many American and other global companies have put new investments into China on hold after years of a U.S.-China trade war, three years of closed borders during the pandemic and a lackluster post-Covid reopening that raised questions about the country’s longer-term growth trajectory.

Last year, China’s gross domestic product grew 5.2%, one of the lowest levels in decades, as a prolonged property-sector slowdown wreaks havoc on consumer confidence.

The ailing economy aside, Xi’s growing emphasis on national-security threats has led to a series of high-profile raids, detentions and other cases that have underscored worries among American firms as they face greater scrutiny at home over their footprint in China.

The headwinds have resulted in a drop in foreign investment, which fell 8% in 2023 from the previous year in yuan terms. The decline has steepened in the first two months of this year, declining 20% in yuan terms from the same period in 2023.

As fresh investment has dried up, Beijing has stepped up its efforts to reengage business leaders. China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met last week with roughly a dozen global CEOs, including Apple’s Tim Cook, Qualcomm’s Cristiano Amon and Micron’s Sanjay Mehrotra. It also follows the release of a new action plan last week by China’s cabinet, known as the State Council, to attract foreign investment, as well as revised rules that would ease the overseas transfer of some trade, cross-border transportation and transnational manufacturing data from China, a long-anticipated move that has been high on many foreign companies’ wish lists.

Foreign executives attending the forum said these steps have been encouraging, but that they are still hoping for further action.

Denis Depoux, global managing director at Munich-based consulting company Roland Berger, praised Li for offering a candid assessment of China’s economic problems—an important starting point for discussions. Now, he said, “we can have a dialogue that is based on the actual situation."

Still, executives are looking for “a little bit more action on the reform front" before they modify any investment plans, said Sean Stein, chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in China.

“They are sending the right signals," said Stein, who is also a senior adviser at Covington & Burling’s Public Policy Practice, which advises companies on regulatory and legal risks, referring to Chinese officials. “But those signals really aren’t enough to fundamentally change the attitude toward investment right now."

Though Li didn’t address foreign companies’ national-security concerns, Evan Greenberg, CEO of insurer Chubb and co-chairman of the China Development Forum, directly addressed the issue in his speech, which came immediately after Li’s.

Greenberg defended Chinese leaders’ prerogative to pursue their own vision of national security, but also emphasized the private sector’s critical role in helping China realize its goals.

“China still needs capital, technology and know-how from the rest of the world," he said.

Grace Zhu contributed to this article.

Write to Yoko Kubota at yoko.kubota@wsj.com