China’s trade surplus with the rest of the world will top $1 trillion for 2025. That isn’t merely a matter of selling goods to willing buyers. It is economic conquest on a scale the world has never seen. It has happened—and will continue to happen—because the Chinese have the power to crush any industry anywhere in the world.
China seeks power, not only trade
SummaryTo wipe out competition, it builds excess capacity, then floods the market with subsidized exports.
