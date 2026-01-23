China sees a chance to lure jaded US allies
Summary
Beijing has seized upon the disarray within the trans-Atlantic alliance and is trying to entice US allies with the promise of reliable trade partnerships.
HONG KONG—China has seized upon the disarray left by President Trump within the trans-Atlantic alliance, denouncing his push to acquire Greenland and trying to entice U.S. allies with the promise of reliable trade partnerships.
