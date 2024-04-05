China Shock 2.0 sparks global backlash against flood of cheap goods
Jason Douglas , Dave Sebastian , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 05 Apr 2024, 02:30 PM IST
SummaryEmerging economies have joined the U.S. and Europe in shielding domestic manufacturers from a rising tide of Chinese imports.
To revive its economic fortunes, China is flooding the world with cheap goods, a multi-trillion-dollar sequel to the China shock that hit global manufacturing more than two decades ago.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less