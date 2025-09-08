China shows unity with Russia and North Korea, but divisions linger

In Beijing’s Ritan shopping center, once buzzing with Russian shoppers, halls are deserted nowadays. “We used to have a lot of business before the war, but now the Russians stopped coming because they don’t have any money, and when they do, they have a hard time taking it out because of the sanctions," said Zhang Dun, who sells leather jackets and coats. A store selling Chinese tea, retail and wholesale, saw its business halve since the start of the war in Ukraine, echoed attendant Zhong Lili: “How can the Russians be coming here, visiting and spending money, if there is war in their country?"