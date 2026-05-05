China escalated its fight against the U.S. over Iranian oil, defying American sanctions in a show of resistance ahead of President Trump’s visit to Beijing planned for next week.
China steps up US sanctions fight, defying blacklisting over Iranian oil
SummaryThe escalation comes ahead of President Trump’s visit to Beijing planned for next week.
China escalated its fight against the U.S. over Iranian oil, defying American sanctions in a show of resistance ahead of President Trump’s visit to Beijing planned for next week.
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