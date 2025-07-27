China strong-armed Japan over rare earths. It’s a lesson for the US.
Yoko Kubota , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 27 Jul 2025, 10:56 AM IST
Summary
The U.S. found out this year that China could use its chokehold on rare-earth minerals as a coercive tool. For Japan, it was déjà vu: It had been the victim 15 years earlier.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
TOKYO—The U.S. found out this year that China could use its chokehold on rare-earth minerals as a coercive tool when Beijing imposed export controls. For Japan, it was déjà vu: It had been the victim 15 years earlier.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story