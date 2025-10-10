China to impose special port fees on US vessels
Summary
China’s Ministry of Transportation said Friday the fees will be collected on vessels owned by U.S. companies, organizations, or individuals.
China plans to impose a special port fee on U.S. vessels docking at Chinese ports, in retaliation for the Trump administration’s move to levy fees on Chinese ships.
