China trains AI-controlled weapons with learning from Hawks, Coyotes
Josh Chin , The Wall Street Journal 12 min read 25 Jan 2026, 01:19 pm IST
Summary
Beijing’s military focuses on swarming drones that can pick off prey or robots that can chase down enemies.
Engineers studying drone combat at one of China’s top military-linked universities needed a way to simulate clashes between drone swarms in real time. They turned to nature for inspiration.
