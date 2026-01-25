China trains AI-controlled weapons with learning from Hawks, Coyotes

The approach comes with risks for China. PLA engineers could fail to get the technology to work in a real wartime scenario, making China’s robot squadrons easy for enemies to pick off or disable. Or the AI could work too well, and make deadly decisions outside the understanding or control of human commanders. In fact, lessons from Ukraine, where signal jamming makes it increasingly difficult for human soldiers to control drones remotely, have reinforced for the PLA the value of drones that carry out orders on their own, Cheung and other military analysts say.