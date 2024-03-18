China turns on the charm for foreigners but its allure has faded
Liza Lin , Yoko Kubota , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 18 Mar 2024, 09:33 AM IST
SummaryBeijing is increasing flights and easing visa rules, but business executives and diplomats say trust could be hard to rebuild.
China’s government is rolling out a charm offensive to lure back foreigners, part of an effort to shed years of pandemic-induced isolation that is sapping the world’s second-largest economy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less