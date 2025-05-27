China turns to consumers to boost growth, but households are wary
Hannah Miao , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 27 May 2025, 08:24 AM IST
SummaryBeijing has offered incentives to prod shoppers to spend more, but leader Xi Jinping is reluctant to push a bigger shift away from manufacturing.
To weather a trade war with the U.S., China is looking to its own consumers to keep the economy churning.
