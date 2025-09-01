China ups surveillance of troubled people to quell rising unrest
Chun Han Wong , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 01 Sep 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Summary
The Communist Party’s new ‘society work’ agency helps with emotional and economic setbacks while monitoring dissatisfied people.
A 68-year-old man in China’s Zhejiang province barged into a local government office last year and declared he couldn’t go on living. His neighbors were bullying him, he claimed, and he threatened to take revenge.
