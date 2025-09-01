China ups surveillance of troubled people to quell rising unrest

The society-work department’s top official, Wu Hansheng, a career specialist in political training for party officials and personnel matters, wrote in a newspaper commentary that his agency is seeking new ways to mitigate tensions and maintain stability in a society undergoing rapid and profound change. The goal is to implement Xi’s vision of the “Fengqiao experience for the new era," Wu said, referring to plans for modernizing a Mao-era approach to social control that relied on ordinary people monitoring each other.