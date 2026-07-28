China wants AI independence. Its market says otherwise.

I asked a Chinese fund manager last week why the mainland stock market had been swinging so wildly. His answer: “It’s driven by the AI trade in the United States.”

For years, the story out of Beijing has been one of self-reliance: a semiconductor supply chain that doesn’t need Washington’s blessing, artificial-intelligence models that don’t rely on American chips or code and an economy determined to prove it can innovate on its own. Last year’s debut of DeepSeek, an AI startup, was treated at home as a vindication of that narrative. A more recent splash by Moonshot AI’s Kimi carries a different emphasis: not just that China can compete, but that its cheap, open-source models might win.

So it’s a bit jarring that when Chinese stocks sold off hard this month, regulators pointed the finger not at anything happening in China, but at “境外输入性风险”—or risk imported from abroad. It’s an official acknowledgment, however indirect, that the fate of Chinese equities now runs through Wall Street and, some say, Seoul of all places.

The Korea link is worth pondering. Chinese investors don’t have much money in Korean stocks, and Korean money isn’t a major presence in Shanghai or Shenzhen. Yet when South Korean chipmakers—riding the same memory-chip windfall as China’s own ChangXin Memory Technologies, or CXMT—went into a speculative frenzy and then cracked, they rattled Chinese tech too. Not because money moved. Because sentiment did.

Some analysts say Chinese tech valuations are, if anything, more stretched than Korea’s, resting on a domestic-substitution story that assumes China’s champions deserve to trade like Nvidia’s ecosystem without Nvidia’s numbers behind them. When that trade wobbles, Chinese tech doesn’t need a direct financial link to catch the chill.

Beijing’s response makes the same point differently. Huijin, the state-investment arm that acts as China’s plunge-protection team, stepped back into the market last week, buying broad-based exchange-traded funds tied to stock indices to stabilize the market. But the real repair job—stabilizing the tech names that actually cratered—depends, at least in part, on sentiment holding steady in the U.S. and Korea.

Genuine talent

None of this is to say the AI story out of China is fake. The new crop of self-made entrepreneurs moving into AI is real, and so is the ambition. During a now-famous four-hour investor session held earlier this year, Liang Wenfeng, DeepSeek’s founder, said AI could eventually account for 10% of global GDP and warned that any company hoarding that prize would leave it “abandoned by history.”

In other words, Liang was arguing that the spoils of AI are too large for any one company or country to keep to itself—a rationale that lines up neatly with Beijing’s overall strategy of pushing cheap, open-source Chinese models out into the world rather than walling them off. The speech is being read domestically the way market participants once read Politburo readouts.

There’s a genuine industrial base here, and genuine talent.

What’s premature is the price. Memory chipmakers like CXMT have gone from years of losses to blowout profits almost overnight, not from a business transformation but because they have benefitted from a global supply shortage that everyone is rushing to exploit. Stellar earnings now barely move shares, because the rally already priced in the blowout.

That is the real irony of Beijing’s technological-independence push: the more successful it appears—with soaring valuations, IPO plans for DeepSeek and Moonshot and talk of overtaking the U.S.—the more it is being financed and validated by a market logic developed in America and tested in South Korea.

China wants the world to look at its AI industry the way it looks at America’s. For now, if China’s own regulators are to be believed, China’s market is still the one doing the looking.

How should the U.S. respond to China’s AI advance? Write to me at lingling.wei@wsj.com. Include your full name and location, and I might publish your response in an upcoming issue (if you’re reading this in your inbox, you can just hit reply).

This is an edition of the WSJ China newsletter, a weekly dispatch of exclusive insights on the contest between the U.S. and China, brought to you by the WSJ’s top China correspondent. If you’re not subscribed, sign up here.

China in a Few Headlines How China made an all-out push to catch up with American AI chips.To prevent capital flight, Beijing is tightening its grip on offshore wealth by mandating that overseas profits be taxed and funneled through state-monitored channels.In a historic milestone for Asian mathematics, two U.S.-based Chinese scholars won Fields Medals at the same ceremony.XPeng is pivoting toward physical AI, developing humanoid robots and supplying robotaxi technology rather than running fleets.

The Number Chinese chipmaker CXMT raised $8.55 billion in China’s largest IPO in over 15 years, boosting its market valuation to $484 billion to help bolster domestic tech supply chains against foreign competitors.

A Closer Look

Facing potential tighter U.S. tech restrictions, Chinese AI startups are aggressively raising capital via loans and newly relaxed Shanghai IPO rules to build up computing power.

Reader Responses Last week, we asked how long Washington and Beijing can keep the friction and diplomacy running on separate tracks before one bleeds into the other? Readers shared their thoughts:

“The supply chains are super complicated and also optimized. For example, there are nine steps in the supply chain for chips. So, it is very hard for China or the U.S. to become self-sufficient. So, for the foreseeable future they will muddle through.” —Edward A. Snyder, Connecticut

“The answer has always been that the two countries must continue to try to find common guardrails they can both buy into. Right now, China holds the aces in this strained, symbiotic dance, namely its dominance in rare earth mining and manufacturing. Reshoring production in our country faces many obstacles. While our efforts have been woefully lacking to date, hopefully common sense will guide the American hand before we suffer any more diplomatic and economic damage. Each side will continue to thrust and parry, but the symbiotic dance must continue.” —Steve Nelson, Michigan

“Currently, the U.S. and China are locked in a position of strategic stalemate or strategic stability. The two parties find themselves in a posture of generalized antagonism but also have strategic needs that can only be satisfied by the other. China has rare earth minerals that the U.S. needs, and the U.S. is the critical purchaser of Chinese manufactured goods, which China needs to prop up its economy. Each party is racing toward a position of self-sufficiency so that they are no longer dependent on a potential foe. The question becomes which party can more easily overcome their needs.” —Eugene P. Grace, Pennsylvania

(Responses have been condensed and edited.)

A Name in the News

Fang Xinghai, a former star market regulator well regarded in the West, was put under investigation by the Communist Party for alleged “serious violations of discipline and law.” The case against Fang marks a blow to what remains of Beijing’s economic-reform camp.