China Wants Its Companies to Embrace AI—Without Firing Workers

Late last year, China’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security told employers, particularly tech companies with younger workforces, to refrain from firing employees as they embrace AI, people familiar with the matter said. While both state-owned and private companies have long had to secure a signoff from regulators before conducting large-scale layoffs in China, employers are now being asked to explain layoffs—and, in some cases, to prove that the cuts aren’t because of AI replacing jobs, these people said.