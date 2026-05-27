Last summer, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng asked the country’s biggest employers—tech companies, banks, carmakers and others—how AI could affect their workforces.
China Wants Its Companies to Embrace AI—Without Firing Workers
SummaryAs a backlash against AI builds in the U.S. and elsewhere, China is acting to stave off social and economic disruption.
Last summer, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng asked the country’s biggest employers—tech companies, banks, carmakers and others—how AI could affect their workforces.
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