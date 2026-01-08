China said it would review Meta’s recent acquisition of artificial-intelligence startup Manus, firing a warning shot toward Chinese entrepreneurs lured by Silicon Valley riches.
China warns AI startups seeking to emulate Meta deal: Not so fast
SummaryBeijing worries the $2.5 billion acquisition of startup Manus will encourage more entrepreneurs to follow in its footsteps.
