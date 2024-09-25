China-linked hackers hit US internet providers in new ‘Salt Typhoon’ cyberattack
SummaryThe hacking campaign is the latest in a series of incursions that U.S. investigators have tied to China in recent years.
Hackers linked to the Chinese government have broken into a handful of U.S. internet service providers in recent months in pursuit of sensitive information, according to people familiar with the matter.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more