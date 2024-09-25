U.S. security officials allege that Beijing has tried and at times succeeded in burrowing deep into U.S. critical infrastructure networks ranging from water treatment systems to airports and oil and gas pipelines. Top Biden administration officials have issued public warnings over the past year that China’s actions could threaten American lives and are intended to cause societal panic. The hackers could also disrupt the U.S.’s ability to mobilize support for Taiwan in the event that Chinese President Xi Jinping orders his military to invade the island.