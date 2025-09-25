China’s AI boom could outlast the US. Why Alibaba’s bet is just the start.

Adoption of AI has been slower in China than in the U.S., especially as companies contend with the current economic rout, anemic demand and deflationary pressures, Thurston says. Much of the adoption has been in areas Beijing is prioritizing, like advanced manufacturing to fuel its industrialization and export growth—including electric vehicles, companies tied to the energy transition, and home appliances, where AI is being used for automation. In comparison, AI applications have been broadly adopted across U.S. sectors, including financial services, technology, media, logistics and retail.