China’s AI drive threatens the world’s largest workforce

On a recent Monday morning, he picked up your correspondent at a rest stop in Suzhou before his last leg to Shanghai. For most of his career, he sat beside another human driver (to take turns at the wheel). Now he listens to martial-arts novels and video-calls his nine-year-old who marvels at the self-driving lorry. His job is more comfortable, if lonelier. If the lorry masters getting on highways, then it is all set, he says. But humans will still be needed, he argues, rattling off common problems: flat tyres, leaky air pipes, sudden engine-death, navigating around road accidents. By the time lorries go driverless, he thinks he will be retired (drivers often retire by 50 or 55 in China, where they tend to go longer distances with less rest).