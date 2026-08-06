Li Dazhi paced back and forth on a set resembling a chief executive’s office as he rehearsed lines in Zhengzhou, a city in central China that has become a hub for microdramas. The serialised minute-long shows have taken over phone screens across the country; one in two people watch them. In 2025 microdramas grew into a 100bn yuan ($15bn) business, having created some 700,000 jobs and perhaps 1.3m indirect ones—a rare bright spot of dynamism in China’s sputtering economy.
China’s AI drive threatens the world’s largest workforce
SummaryChinese leaders worry about workers being displaced by the tech they are promoting
Li Dazhi paced back and forth on a set resembling a chief executive’s office as he rehearsed lines in Zhengzhou, a city in central China that has become a hub for microdramas. The serialised minute-long shows have taken over phone screens across the country; one in two people watch them. In 2025 microdramas grew into a 100bn yuan ($15bn) business, having created some 700,000 jobs and perhaps 1.3m indirect ones—a rare bright spot of dynamism in China’s sputtering economy.
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