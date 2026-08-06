China’s AI drive threatens the world’s largest workforce

Li Dazhi paced back and forth on a set resembling a chief executive’s office as he rehearsed lines in Zhengzhou, a city in central China that has become a hub for microdramas. The serialised minute-long shows have taken over phone screens across the country; one in two people watch them. In 2025 microdramas grew into a 100bn yuan ($15bn) business, having created some 700,000 jobs and perhaps 1.3m indirect ones—a rare bright spot of dynamism in China’s sputtering economy.