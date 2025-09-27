China’s anti-Japan dramas get a Gen Z makeover
Yoko Kubota , Chun Han Wong , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 27 Sept 2025, 02:35 pm IST
Summary
China’s latest anti-Japanese cultural productions are tweaking the formula to grab the attention of a younger generation.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
BEIJING—With blockbuster films featuring survival-game plotlines and microdramas clocking in at several minutes an episode, China’s latest cultural productions depicting wartime resistance against Japan are tweaking the formula to grab the attention of a younger generation.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story