China’s anti-Japan dramas get a Gen Z makeover

Some of the recent films have done brisk business. “Evil Unbound" grossed more than $270 million in a week, while another big-budget feature film, “Dead to Rights," about Japan’s 1937 massacre of Chinese citizens in the eastern city of Nanjing, has grossed more than $420 million since its release in late July. The two films are among China’s top five movies this year, data from industry tracker Maoyan show.