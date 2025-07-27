China’s baby bonus: Can cash incentives convince young Chinese to have kids?
Summary
Beijing’s first nationwide child-care subsidy marks a policy shift—but economists say the modest payouts may not be enough to lift birthrates.
As China prepares to roll out a nationwide child-care subsidy next year, policymakers are betting that modest cash incentives will help reverse one of the country’s most worrisome long-term trends: its shrinking population.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story