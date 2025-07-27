China’s baby bonus: Can cash incentives convince young Chinese to have kids?

Goldman Sachs estimates the total cost of the program at around 100 billion yuan ($14 billion) annually in a steady state, or less than 0.1% of GDP. Because the subsidies will also retroactively cover children born before January 2025 who are still under age three, Goldman projects a larger 250 billion yuan expenditure in the second half of 2025. Even so, the impact on growth is expected to be modest—adding about 25 basis points to GDP in late 2025 but fading quickly thereafter.