When Meta Platforms said in April that it would lay off 10% of its staff, Allen Sun quickly booked a trip to Menlo Park, Calif.
China’s best and brightest tech talent is going back to China
SummaryMore Chinese nationals who return home after working in the U.S., called ‘sea turtles,’ are fueling Beijing’s efforts to take on Silicon Valley
When Meta Platforms said in April that it would lay off 10% of its staff, Allen Sun quickly booked a trip to Menlo Park, Calif.
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