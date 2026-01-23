China’s central bank sets strongest Yuan fixing in almost three years
Summary
China’s central bank set the strongest guidance rate for the yuan in almost three years, suggesting it will allow its currency to gradually appreciate even while trying to avoid hurting exporters.
