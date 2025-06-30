While party membership offers privileges at home, it can become a liability abroad as some Western countries take steps to curb what they characterize as Communist Party influence operations. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in May that the U.S. would “aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields." U.S. officials didn’t say how they would assess party ties or what degree of connection would result in the revocation of visas.