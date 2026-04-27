China’s consumption revival may start with social safety net. These 3 sectors could benefit.

In other words, China’s consumption problem isn’t just about confidence in some vague emotional sense. It is institutional. If a migrant family worries that a medical shock, a job loss, or school fees could blow up their finances, the rational response is to bank cash. If rural retirees get thin benefits, they save what they can and spend cautiously. The issue isn’t whether Chinese households want nicer things. It is whether the system gives them permission to buy them.