Wu Jingliang, a human resources manager in Beijing, got a raise at the beginning of the year, and the first financial move her family made was to increase their monthly savings rate.
China’s consumption revival may start with social safety net. These 3 sectors could benefit.
SummaryThe sectors that could be winners may be those that are closest to the safety net, like healthcare, insurance and eldercare.
Wu Jingliang, a human resources manager in Beijing, got a raise at the beginning of the year, and the first financial move her family made was to increase their monthly savings rate.
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