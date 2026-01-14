China’s creepiest export surge

The cleverest part of China’s security assistance is how it has managed to empower authoritarians without explicitly promoting authoritarianism. It presents itself simply as a provider of tools for client governments to use as they will. In Serbia, the collapse of a Chinese-built railway-station canopy that killed 16 people last November sparked mass protests that have shaken the country for nearly a year. Student protesters are furious with the EU for failing to support their cause. (“The EU doesn’t give a single fuck about the state of democracy in Serbia," said one.) Yet 81% of Serbians view China favourably, even though it trains their police and provided the spy gear that activists believe is used to target protesters. In part that is because China does not claim to stand for any sort of political or value system in the way Western countries do and it has refrained from commenting on Serbia’s domestic unrest.