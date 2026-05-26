China’s Crude Import Slowdown Eases Asia Supply Strain From Gulf Shock

China’s sharp drop in crude imports is freeing up supplies for the rest of Asia, helping refiners secure more cargoes and preventing a deeper regional shortage at a time when supplies from the Persian Gulf remain constrained.
“China took its foot off the gas on buying oil,” Michelle Brouhard, head of policy and geopolitical risk at Kpler, said. “When they stop importing, it allows the rest of the market to breathe.”
Asia has been bearing the brunt of Gulf disruptions since the start of the Iran war, as major importers—including China, India, Japan and South Korea—heavily rely on oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Last year, the region sourced roughly 60% of its imported oil from the Middle East.