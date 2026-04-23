Chinese artificial-intelligence startup DeepSeek is tapping external investors for the first time since it became a household name, looking to raise funds for research and development, people familiar with the matter said.
China’s DeepSeek looks to tap external investors including Alibaba, Tencent
SummaryThe Chinese artificial-intelligence startup is tapping external investors for the first time to raise funds for research and development, people familiar with the matter said.
Chinese artificial-intelligence startup DeepSeek is tapping external investors for the first time since it became a household name, looking to raise funds for research and development, people familiar with the matter said.
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