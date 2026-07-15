China’s DeepSeek Prepares to List Shares in Shanghai Next Year

China’s artificial-intelligence heavyweight DeepSeek is preparing for an initial public offering as early as the second quarter of next year to bankroll its costly research and fuel growth, people familiar with the matter said.
DeepSeek is discussing with investors and banks a listing in Shanghai, the people said. It is aiming to file the IPO paperwork by the end of this year, they said.
Last month, the Hangzhou-based company raised $7.4 billion in its maiden external funding round, where investors valued it at more than $50 billion.
Earlier this month, founder Liang Wenfeng also began talking with prospective investors to raise more money in a new funding round, the people said. Liang has sought to raise capital at a valuation of $71 billion or more, some of them said.