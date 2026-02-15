China’s Gen Zers love knockoffs. Luxury retailers regret their big bet.

The logo-obsessed Chinese consumer who powered a decade of luxury growth is disappearing. In their place: a new generation that wears their shopping savvy as a badge of honor.

Social media searches for “pingti"—Chinese for substitute or dupe—tripled between 2022 and 2025. The trend reflects more than just belt-tightening. For China’s Gen Z, finding high-quality alternatives to premium Western brands has become a point of pride, shared and celebrated across platforms like Xiaohongshu with the fervor once reserved for luxury unboxing videos.

The implications for investors are severe. China’s luxury market—which once accounted for roughly a third of global sales—shrank 18% to 20% in 2024, according to consultancy Bain & Company. That collapse has erased hundreds of billions in market value from European luxury conglomerates and American beauty giants that bet heavily on Chinese middle-class aspiration.

LVMH’s stock has fallen roughly 30% from its 2023 peak. Kering, owner of Gucci, has plunged about 60% since 2021. Burberry Group’s brand value fell by $2 billion in 2024, a 42% decline and the nearly 170-year-old British label was kicked out of the FTSE 100 index. Estée Lauder has seen its stock crater 70% as mainland China’s luxury market shrank back down to 2020 levels.

“Slowing economic growth is the broader social backdrop behind the rise of pingti as a mainstream phenomenon," said Feng Weidong, CEO of consumer-focused investment firm Tiantu Capital.

The pingti movement goes deeper than typical recessionary trading down. Chinese Gen Z consumers aren’t just buying cheaper—they’re buying smarter, researching supply chains and finding products made in the same factories as luxury goods, often by the same suppliers, at a fraction of the cost.

On e-commerce platforms like Alibaba Group Holding’s Taobao and Tmall, brands selling pingti alternatives saw double-to-triple-digit growth in the 12 months ending July 2025, according to data from analytics firm Hangzhou Zhiyi Technology. Leather goods manufacturer Sitoy Group Holdings promotes $100 handbags it claims are nearly identical to those sold for upward of $1,000, made on the same production lines that manufacture for Prada and Michael Kors.

“Chinese consumers’ understanding of luxury goods is changing, as the traditional mind-set that a luxury handbag could signal prestige status is no longer their only preference," said Blair Zhang, a senior luxury and fashion analyst with Mintel in Shanghai.

The economic backdrop is brutal. Youth unemployment officially stands around 15%, though many analysts believe the real number is higher. The property crisis has evaporated middle-class wealth. But dismissing pingti as purely economically driven misses the cultural shift.

“Local brands are winning" the competition, said Ernan Cui, China consumer analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics. “Consumers have become more sensitive to prices and are in pursuit of better value for money products."

Domestic brands are capitalizing on the moment with what Ye Hongxin, founder and CEO of personal care brand Laifen, calls a “technology inclusion" strategy. “As a practitioner in the pingti market, the brand adopts a ‘technology inclusion’ strategy—offering high-performance products at lower prices—and actively participates in public discussions around product ‘cost-performance,’" Ye said.

In 2021, Laifen began positioning its brand as a “Dyson pingti," Ye said, using a strategy of performance benchmarking plus price advantage to break into the market. This strategy successfully propelled Laifen hair dryers into the spotlight, he said, pricing them at 599 yuan ($86), about one-fifth the price of Dyson, quickly attracting widespread attention.

The approach is working for others. Heritage gold jewelry brand Laopu Gold (6181.HK) saw revenue soar 251% to $1.72 billion in the first half of 2025, with net income up 286%, according to company filings. Its stock has risen more than twentyfold since its June 2024 Hong Kong listing. Beauty brand Florasis became the first Chinese cosmetics company to surpass $1 billion in revenue, while sportswear brands Li Ning and Anta Sports Products are gaining ground against Nike and Adidas.

The winners share a formula: competitive quality, cultural resonance, and prices that undercut foreign competitors by 50% to 80%. Close to 80% of Laopu’s customers overlapped with five global luxury brands including Louis Vuitton, Hermès, and Cartier, the company said publicly, suggesting a direct transfer of luxury shoppers to domestic alternatives.

“Customer mind-sets have changed considerably in mainland China in the post-Covid era," Pan Ning, chief executive of Uniqlo’s Chinese division, told Chinese media. “We are seeing a new set of consumer values centered on pingti."

The financial damage is already done. Estée Lauder’s Asia Pacific sales have fallen for three straight years. The company invested $1 billion in 2018 to build a manufacturing facility in Japan to serve Chinese consumers more quickly—capacity that now sits underused as unsold inventory piles up.

Some analysts believe pingti will outlast any economic recovery, much as off-price retailers like TJX’s TJ Maxx retained customers gained during the 2008 financial crisis. Chinese consumers have learned that lower prices don’t necessarily mean lower quality, a lesson that could reshape consumption patterns for decades.

For Western brands that built their China strategies on the assumption of an ever-expanding luxury market, the reckoning has arrived. The Chinese consumer who once queued for hours to buy a logo has evolved. They have done their homework, found the factory, and cut out the middleman. And they’re proud of it.

Write to editors@barrons.com