China’s Gen Zers love knockoffs. Luxury retailers regret their big bet.
Tanner Brown , Barrons 4 min read 15 Feb 2026, 05:51 pm IST
Summary
Young Chinese consumers are rejecting Western luxury brands in favor of alternatives—a shift that threatens billions of dollars in revenue for conglomerates.
The logo-obsessed Chinese consumer who powered a decade of luxury growth is disappearing. In their place: a new generation that wears their shopping savvy as a badge of honor.
