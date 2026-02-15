China’s Gen Zers love knockoffs. Luxury retailers regret their big bet.

The approach is working for others. Heritage gold jewelry brand Laopu Gold (6181.HK) saw revenue soar 251% to $1.72 billion in the first half of 2025, with net income up 286%, according to company filings. Its stock has risen more than twentyfold since its June 2024 Hong Kong listing. Beauty brand Florasis became the first Chinese cosmetics company to surpass $1 billion in revenue, while sportswear brands Li Ning and Anta Sports Products are gaining ground against Nike and Adidas.