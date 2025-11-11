China’s green energy ‘revolution’ is powered by coal
The only bright spot for the environment is the rapid expansion of state-of-the-art nuclear power.
Many in the West gaze in awe at China’s apparent dominance in green energy—churning out enough solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicles and batteries to flood global markets. It’s true that Beijing has pulled off a tremendous feat that should have the West scrambling to alter its energy policy, but the image of China as a renewable superpower is mostly propaganda. In reality, the country has dramatically scaled up energy use across the board—buoying “green" manufacturing with coal expansion—and grown rich in the process.