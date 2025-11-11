China’s green energy ‘revolution’ is powered by coal

Another seemingly eco-friendly figure is that Chinese consumers buy nearly two-thirds of all EVs sold globally—pushed by government limits on traditional car purchases and lured by rock-bottom prices from surplus production. Yet this does little for the climate. Beijing’s insistence on EVs is better explained by the government’s desire to avoid dependence on foreign oil. EV battery packs are made using coal energy and charged on a coal-dominated grid. A 2023 estimate published in iScience shows that over its lifetime a Chinese EV emits 85% to 90% of the carbon of a gasoline car, in large part because of the heavy carbon debt incurred by the coal-produced battery. And this may be too optimistic, as many new buyers would otherwise have bought no car or a less-polluting hybrid. Moreover, Chinese EVs are driven much less than conventional cars, resulting in higher emissions per mile.