China’s Huawei develops new AI chip, seeking to match Nvidia
Liza Lin , Raffaele Huang , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 27 Apr 2025, 06:46 PM IST
SummarySuperpower rivalry over semiconductors heats up despite Washington’s attempts to block Beijing.
Huawei Technologies is gearing up to test its newest and most powerful artificial-intelligence processor, which the company hopes could replace some higher-end products of U.S. chip giant Nvidia.
