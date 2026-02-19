China’s humanoids are dazzling the world. Who will buy them?
The market for robot dancers, alas, is limited
The Spring Festival Gala is a showcase both of China’s cultural riches and its technological might. The four-hour state television programme, staged in Beijing on the eve of each Lunar New Year, often features goose-stepping phalanxes of singing soldiers. On February 16th the centrepiece was a troupe of sword-brandishing humanoid robots performing an elaborate martial-arts routine. It was one of four humanoid-embellished acts that wowed viewers around the world.