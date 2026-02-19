China’s humanoids are dazzling the world. Who will buy them?

Wujin is just one node in a vast supply cluster for humanoid robots that stretches from Shanghai on the coast inwards to the lower parts of Jiangsu province (including Changzhou) and the upper parts of Zheijang province (including its capital Hangzhou). The region, known as the Yangtze River Delta, is home to Agibot, Unitree and many other humanoid-makers. Of the top 30 listed Chinese suppliers of parts used in robots, three-quarters by market capitalisation are also based in the area (see map). The cluster is home as well to artificial-intelligence labs such as DeepSeek, which is located in Hangzhou. Also based in that city is Alibaba, a tech giant which this month released RynnBrain, an advanced AI model for powering robots.