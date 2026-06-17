Chinese lifestyle and video-sharing platform Xiaohongshu is aiming for an initial public offering in Hong Kong as early as the end of this year, according to people familiar with the matter.
‘China’s Instagram’ Readies Hong Kong IPO, Could Be Valued At Over $70 Billion
SummaryChinese lifestyle and video-sharing platform Xiaohongshu is aiming for an initial public offering in Hong Kong as early as the end of this year, according to people familiar with the matter.
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