China’s leaders reveal their plan to cope with 2025
Economist , The Economist 6 min read 08 May 2025, 12:29 PM IST
SummaryBeating trade wars and deflation and boosting science are priorities
It is not often that the world’s two superpowers hold state-of-the-nation addresses back-to-back. But thanks to a quirk of scheduling and the magic of time zones, it happened this week. Li Qiang, China’s prime minister, gave his annual report to the country’s rubber-stamp parliament, the National People’s Congress, in Beijing on March 5th. A few minutes later, President Donald Trump began a fiery speech to a joint session of Congress in Washington. The contrast was instructive.
