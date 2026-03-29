AFTER A DRAMATIC recent purge of China’s generals, the country’s ruler, Xi Jinping, faces another stressful task. A five-yearly churn of leadership posts from bottom to top has begun: hundreds of thousands of jobs in the Communist Party and in the state’s apparatus will change hands. The gigantic reshuffle, which reaches its climax at the 21st party congress late next year, will fuel anxiety among China’s already twitchy military and political elites.
China’s leadership is about to be shaken up
SummaryThe changes will affect every level. Except one
AFTER A DRAMATIC recent purge of China’s generals, the country’s ruler, Xi Jinping, faces another stressful task. A five-yearly churn of leadership posts from bottom to top has begun: hundreds of thousands of jobs in the Communist Party and in the state’s apparatus will change hands. The gigantic reshuffle, which reaches its climax at the 21st party congress late next year, will fuel anxiety among China’s already twitchy military and political elites.
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