China’s leadership is about to be shaken up

He does not have to. Mr Xi ripped up the party’s unwritten rules on succession in 2018 when he abolished a two-term limit on the presidency. This allowed him to serve as general secretary for as long as he wants—the two jobs are normally held simultaneously. It’s all the more telling that he welcomes no young, potential successors in his coterie. Pre-Xi, someone being groomed as general secretary might have been expected to join the Politburo by their late 50s and assume the party chiefdom by the age of 62 (no woman has ever made it to the Politburo Standing Committee (PBSC), the apex of power). Currently, the youngest of the PBSC’s seven members is 63. The median age of the full Politburo is 66, the highest this century. If people in their early 50s are appointed to the Politburo at next year’s congress, one of them could become general secretary in 2032. But it would be a fast rise.