China’s leadership is about to be shaken up

One man’s place, however, is safe. Mr Xi’s positions as the party’s general secretary and commander-in-chief of the armed forces are all but certain to be renewed just after the congress. (Ditto, in March 2028, at the annual session of China’s rubber-stamp parliament, his least important job, as the country’s president.) But other questions will become more nagging. Mr Xi will be 79 when the party holds its 22nd congress in 2032. Will the 21st give any hint of arrangements for someone to succeed him? Or will it become clearer still that he intends to be ruler for life?