China’s memory chip giants are going public. How to play them.

China’s biggest initial public offering since 2010 arrives at an unusually favorable moment: AI has created a memory-chip shortage, prices are soaring, and an industry notorious for booms and busts is minting profits again.

ChangXin Memory Technologies is expected to raise 57.9 billion yuan, or about $8.6 billion, in its Shanghai offering. If the overallotment option is fully exercised, the total could reach 66.7 billion yuan, or $9.8 billion.

The offering values CXMT at roughly $85 billion before trading begins July 27 on Shanghai’s technology-focused STAR Market.

Another Chinese memory champion, Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC), has entered China’s formal pre-IPO tutoring process, though it hasn’t announced a listing timetable.

Together, the two companies mark China’s most serious push into the small club that controls global memory, and pose a dilemma: investors can bet on AI’s insatiable memory demand even as the same IPOs help fund the glut that could end the boom.

CXMT is China’s leading producer of dynamic random-access memory, or DRAM, which allows computers and servers to retrieve information quickly. YMTC produces NAND flash, which provides longer-term storage in smartphones, solid-state drives, and data centers.

AI systems need enormous quantities of both. High-bandwidth memory, an advanced form of DRAM packaged alongside AI processors, has been especially scarce. That has allowed Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics, and SK Hynix to raise prices and report surging profits.

The shortage is spreading beyond data centers. Apple has been lobbying the Trump administration for assurance that CXMT won’t land on the Commerce Department’s Entity List because it wants to use CXMT chips in devices sold in China. Rising memory costs have already pushed up some MacBook and iPad prices.

That makes CXMT more than a subsidized challenger playing catch-up: it’s a supplier one of America’s largest tech companies may actually want.

CXMT still trails the industry leaders in advanced products, particularly high-bandwidth memory, but it has advanced rapidly in conventional DRAM, where its global share reached 7.7% in 2025, the fourth-largest worldwide. First-quarter revenue surged 719% from a year earlier, to 50.8 billion yuan.

Hong Kong media quoted Donnie Teng, Nomura’s Greater China semiconductor analyst, as saying, “CXMT will be one of the greatest stocks ever listed in the A-share market,” referring to the mainland Chinese market.

Its proceeds will expand production and fund research. That is where the risk for incumbent suppliers begins.

Memory chips are commodities: shortages send prices soaring, manufacturers add capacity, supply catches up, and prices fall. Chinese producers, backed by state funds and encouraged to replace foreign technology, may show less restraint than the three incumbents now enjoying the upcycle.

CXMT’s threat will likely be felt first in DRAM for PCs and consumer electronics, not premium AI memory: export controls still limit its access to advanced manufacturing equipment, keeping it behind Micron and its Korean rivals at the high end. But even lower-end share matters. If CXMT satisfies more of China’s own demand, established suppliers must compete harder elsewhere, and the industry’s three-company structure could begin to fracture.

Investors got a preview Wednesday, when Micron shares fell 8% to $904.28 amid a selloff tied to CXMT’s offering. Micron still controls around 22% of the DRAM market and remains far ahead in high-bandwidth memory, but CXMT’s share has more than doubled in a year.

Buying CXMT directly will be difficult for most Americans. Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect gives foreign investors access to selected mainland stocks, but STAR Market shares are limited to institutional professional investors, and CXMT won’t necessarily qualify right after listing.

A more practical route could eventually be the KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF (KSTR), which tracks the STAR Market’s 50 largest companies. CXMT’s size makes it a plausible future constituent, though inclusion isn’t guaranteed and the timing depends on index rules.

Broader China semiconductor or A-share funds may also add the stock, though access, fund mandates, and appetite for political risk all vary.

That risk is growing. CXMT already sits on the Pentagon’s list of companies allegedly linked to China’s military, and YMTC has been on the Commerce Department’s Entity List since 2022. This week, two lawmakers urged the administration to ban U.S. purchases from both, add CXMT to the Entity List, and tighten existing YMTC restrictions.

Treasury’s outbound-investment rules generally exempt ordinary stock purchases, but a separate sanctions action could force funds or index providers to dump the shares.

For now, Micron remains the simplest U.S.-listed investment in the memory shortage, and the company most exposed if China relieves it.

The question isn’t whether CXMT can overtake Micron soon. It can’t. The question is whether nearly $10 billion in fresh capital, a protected home market, and a potential customer as large as Apple can turn China into a permanent fourth force in global memory, determining how long the industry’s current profits last.