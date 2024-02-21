China’s metal demand takes a different shape
SummaryChina’s property crisis keeps punishing big miners, but increasing demand from manufacturing and infrastructure could take the edge off.
The realization that China’s property bust is beginning to look semi-permanent isn’t welcome for big miners, which have long fed off the country’s housing demand. But although China is starting far fewer new apartment blocks these days, it is building lots more of other metal-intense things like electric vehicles and windmills.