China’s most controversial region has become a showcase for its commercial ambitions

KASHGAR, China—Four years ago, the United Nations human-rights agency said China’s abuses in its far western Xinjiang region were so severe that they potentially amounted to “crimes against humanity.”
The U.S. sharply limited imports from the region and blacklisted dozens of Chinese companies over growing evidence that ethnic Uyghurs were being arbitrarily detained and used in forced labor.
Global firms such as BASF and Volkswagen sold their stakes in factories in Xinjiang, while Nike and H&M pledged that they weren’t sourcing products from the region.