China’s most controversial region has become a showcase for its commercial ambitions

At the height of the government crackdown, around 2018 and 2019, Yalkun Uluyol said as many as 30 of his relatives were rounded up and placed in camps or other forms of detention. Now living in London, where he researches Xinjiang for Human Rights Watch, Uluyol said he later learned that his father—a former melon wholesaler—got a 16-year sentence. While he doesn’t know the specific charges, he said he learned through intermediaries that his father was targeted for having family members abroad.