China’s new 5-year plan comes as US rivalry heats up. Watch for these signals.
Summary
The plenum brings together the party’s central committee to hash out its medium-term economic, technological, and political blueprint.
When the Chinese Communist Party gathers for its biggest annual political meeting this week, it is widely expected to unveil a five-year economic plan that doubles down on domestic innovation, security, and stability as its rivalry with the U.S. is heating up.
