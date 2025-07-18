China’s new plan to encourage more births is underwhelming
Liyan Qi , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 18 Jul 2025, 11:17 AM IST
Summary
Beijing plans to hand out about $500 annually for each child until the age of 3, but it’s not clear if that’s enough to reverse a falling fertility rate that poses major challenges.
Local governments in China have tried mostly in vain to lift the country’s shrinking birthrate with perks, cash rewards and housing subsidies. Now, the central government is stepping in.
